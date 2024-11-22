Le Moyne plays UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4) Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-3) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (1-4)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne squares off against UT Martin in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Dolphins have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Le Moyne averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Skyhawks have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. UT Martin is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Le Moyne’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 77.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 83.4 Le Moyne allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Koroma is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Josue Grullon averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.