Le Moyne plays Manhattan, looks to stop road slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits…

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-6) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-3)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits Manhattan looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Jaspers are 3-0 in home games. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 5.0.

The Dolphins are 0-5 on the road. Le Moyne is third in the NEC scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Manhattan averages 73.7 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 81.1 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 71.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.3 Manhattan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jaspers.

Trent Mosquera is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.