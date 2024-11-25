Le Moyne faces UT Rio Grande Valley, aims to end road slide

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3) Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Le Moyne Dolphins (2-5) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-3)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -11; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne will try to break its four-game road losing streak when the Dolphins face UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Vaqueros are 1-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 0-4 in road games. Le Moyne ranks fourth in the NEC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Dwayne Koroma averaging 9.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 45.7% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 70.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 77.8 UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hasan Abdul-Hakim is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

Koroma is shooting 75.0% and averaging 10.7 points for the Dolphins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.