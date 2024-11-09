Le Moyne earns 107-73 victory over SUNY Poly

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dwayne Koroma scored 17 points as Le Moyne beat SUNY Poly 107-73 on Saturday night. Koroma…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dwayne Koroma scored 17 points as Le Moyne beat SUNY Poly 107-73 on Saturday night.

Koroma had six rebounds for the Dolphins (1-2). Trent Mosquera scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Isaac Nyakundi had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Cheickne Toure led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points. LaMarqus Merchant Jr. added 13 points and four assists for SUNY Poly. Anthony Rose finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

