Le Moyne Dolphins to face No. 3 UConn Huskies on the road

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:23 AM

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts Le Moyne.

UConn went 37-3 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Huskies averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

Le Moyne went 5-14 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 29.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

