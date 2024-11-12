Le Moyne Dolphins to face No. 3 UConn Huskies on the road

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-2) at UConn Huskies (2-0)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts Le Moyne.

UConn went 37-3 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Huskies averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 16.2 bench points last season.

Le Moyne went 5-14 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 11.2 on free throws and 29.4 from 3-point range.

