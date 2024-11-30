Le Moyne Dolphins take on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-1) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (0-6) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-1) vs. Le Moyne Dolphins (0-6)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana and Le Moyne meet at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Dolphins have a 0-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Le Moyne allows 80.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 34.4 points per game.

The Screaming Eagles have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Southern Indiana is fourth in the OVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Ali Saunders averaging 4.1.

Le Moyne is shooting 32.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 35.7% Southern Indiana allows to opponents. Southern Indiana averages 76.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 80.7 Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Yanogacio is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 7.2 points.

Vanessa Shafford averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.