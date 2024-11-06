Le Moyne and CSU Northridge set for cross-conference contest

CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-1) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne…

CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) at Le Moyne Dolphins (0-1)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces CSU Northridge in non-conference play.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dolphins gave up 70.2 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

CSU Northridge went 19-15 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Matadors averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 42.2 in the paint, 15.0 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.