Lawson scores 16, Little Rock downs Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-59

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Johnathan Lawson’s 16 points helped Little Rock defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Lawson added five assists for the Trojans (4-4). Mwani Wilkinson scored 13 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Tuongthach Gatkek added 13 points.

The Hawks (1-8) were led by Evan Johnson, who recorded 15 points. Jalen Ware added nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

