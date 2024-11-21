Lawson leads Little Rock against No. 20 Arkansas after 23-point game

Little Rock Trojans (3-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits No.…

Little Rock Trojans (3-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits No. 20 Arkansas after Johnathan Lawson scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 71-57 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

Arkansas finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Razorbacks averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 30.0 bench points last season.

The Trojans are 2-2 on the road. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Pennyfeather averaging 3.0.

