Lawson leads Little Rock against Arkansas State after 27-point game

Little Rock Trojans (1-1) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-1)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -14.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock takes on Arkansas State after Johnathan Lawson scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 82-67 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

Arkansas State went 20-17 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Wolves averaged 78.8 points per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point distance last season.

Little Rock went 21-13 overall with a 6-6 record on the road last season. The Trojans averaged 14.8 assists per game on 28.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.