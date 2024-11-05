Langston Reynolds scores 21 in Northern Colorado’s 75-55 win over Colorado College in season opener

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds’ 21 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado College 75-55 on Monday night in a…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds’ 21 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado College 75-55 on Monday night in a season opener.

Reynolds added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bears (1-0). Brock Wisne added 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field while they also had nine rebounds. Marcell McCreary had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Asher Nofziger and Scott Ruegg led the Tigers with 12 points apiece. Ty Hendler had 11 points.

