Langston Reynolds scores 21 in Northern Colorado’s 75-55 win over Colorado College in season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 1:17 AM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Langston Reynolds’ 21 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Colorado College 75-55 on Monday night in a season opener.

Reynolds added seven rebounds and four steals for the Bears (1-0). Brock Wisne added 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field while they also had nine rebounds. Marcell McCreary had 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Asher Nofziger and Scott Ruegg led the Tigers with 12 points apiece. Ty Hendler had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

