Lane’s 19 lead Delaware past Robert Morris 81-77

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Niels Lane had 19 points in Delaware’s 81-77 win over Robert Morris on Thursday night.

Lane also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hens (1-1). Trent Middleton scored 13 points, going 3 of 4 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Erik Timko had 12 points and shot 3 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Colonials (0-2) were led by Kam Woods, who posted 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Robert Morris also got 14 points from Ryan Prather. Josh Omojafo also had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Delaware went into halftime leading Robert Morris 45-43. Timko scored 10 points in the half. Lane put up 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

