Lander scores 15 and Western Kentucky knocks off Jackson State 79-62

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Khristian Lander’s 15 points off of the bench led Western Kentucky to a 79-62 victory against Jackson State on Wednesday night.

Lander shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Hilltoppers (3-2). Don McHenry scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 17, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds and five steals. Julius Thedford went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Tamarion Hoover led the way for the Tigers (0-5) with 18 points. Dorian McMillian added 16 points for Jackson State. Jayme Mitchell also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Western Kentucky took the lead with 18:09 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 40-28 at halftime, with Jack Edelen racking up eight points. Western Kentucky pulled away with a 13-2 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 22 points. They outscored Jackson State by five points in the final half, as Lander led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

