Lance Williams scores 15 to help Xavier (LA) defeat Alcorn State 62-56

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lance Williams scored 15 points to help Xavier of Louisiana defeat Alcorn State 62-56 on Saturday…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lance Williams scored 15 points to help Xavier of Louisiana defeat Alcorn State 62-56 on Saturday night.

Williams added three steals for the Gold Nuggets. Seviuhn Turner added 13 points while shooting 3 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line with 11 rebounds.

The Braves (0-3) were led by Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, who recorded 14 points. Mike Pajeaud added nine points and Willie Lightfoot scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.