Lance Terry, Naithan George lead way and Georgia Tech defeats Central Arkansas 87-68

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 25 points, Naithan George had 16 points and 11 assists, and Georgia Tech defeated Central Arkansas 87-68 on Saturday.

After shooting 53% overall and making 9 of 18 3-pointers in the first half to build a 49-38 halftime lead, the Yellow Jackets cooled off early in the second half. They made one of their first seven shots and led only 58-51 after a personal 6-0 run by Elias Cato of Central Arkansas.

The Yellow Jackets then put together a string of four free throws followed by a jumper from Terry to go up by 13 points with about 10 1/2 minutes remaining. Georgia Tech held the Bears to two 3-pointers and two free throws over the final 5 minutes.

Three of the Yellow Jackets’ last four made shots were 3-pointers, including a 3 by George for their biggest lead and the final margin with 30 seconds left.

Jaeden Mustaf scored 18 points and Baye Ndongo had 13 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (4-3).

Layne Taylor scored 20 points, Cato had 17 and Brayden Fagbemi added 15 for the Bears (2-5).

Georgia Tech finished at 48% from the field and made 13 of 32 3-pointers. Central Arkansas shot 37% and made 14 of 32 from deep.

