Lamothe leads N.C. A&T against Wake Forest after 27-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits Wake Forest after Jahnathan Lamothe scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 107-55 victory over the Cheyney (PA) Wolves.

Wake Forest went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 9.4 bench points last season.

N.C. A&T finished 7-25 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Aggies shot 38.8% from the field and 28.7% from 3-point range last season.

