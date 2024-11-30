Lamar wins 88-54 against Our Lady of the Lake

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 18 points in Lamar’s 88-54 victory against Our Lady of the Lake on…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 18 points in Lamar’s 88-54 victory against Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday night.

Jackson also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Cardinals (2-5). Cody Pennebaker scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five assists and four steals. Errol White shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game losing streak for the Cardinals.

Arthur Celestin finished with 10 points for the Saints. Our Lady of the Lake also got eight points from Tommie Law and Trevon Dennis.

