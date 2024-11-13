Lake’s 19 lead Colorado State past Denver 74-65

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jalen Lake had 19 points in Colorado State’s 74-65 win against Denver on Tuesday. Lake…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jalen Lake had 19 points in Colorado State’s 74-65 win against Denver on Tuesday.

Lake went 7 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Rams (3-0). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Nique Clifford shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah finished with 16 points for the Pioneers (1-2). Isaiah Carr added 13 points and six rebounds for Denver. DeAndre Craig finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

Colorado State led Denver at the half, 36-34, with Lake (14 points) its high scorer before the break. Colorado State used a 13-0 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 65-53 with 5:47 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Clifford scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

