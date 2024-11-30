Lafayette wins 59-47 against Niagara

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Vander Baan had 11 points in Lafayette’s 59-47 win against Niagara on Saturday night. Vander…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Justin Vander Baan had 11 points in Lafayette’s 59-47 win against Niagara on Saturday night.

Vander Baan added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Leopards (4-4). Alex Chaikin scored nine points while shooting 3 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Mark Butler shot 2 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Purple Eagles (2-5) were led in scoring by Zion Russell, who finished with 11 points. Niagara also got 10 points and 15 rebounds from Olumide Adelodun. Jhaylon Martinez had eight points and 14 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

