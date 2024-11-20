Lafayette visits Rhode Island after House’s 21-point game

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at Rhode Island Rams (3-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5;…

Lafayette Leopards (1-3) at Rhode Island Rams (3-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -15.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Lafayette after Jaden House scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 105-73 victory over the Franklin Pierce Ravens.

Rhode Island finished 12-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Rams shot 45.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

Lafayette went 11-21 overall with a 6-9 record on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 62.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.3 last season.

