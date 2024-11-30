Lafayette takes home win streak into matchup with Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (3-4) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -4.5; over/under…

Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4) at Lafayette Leopards (3-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Leopards play Niagara.

The Leopards have gone 3-0 in home games. Lafayette ranks second in the Patriot League with 16.3 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 2.9.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Niagara is third in the MAAC scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Lafayette’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 74.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the 69.6 Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Hines is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Leopards.

Olumide Adelodun is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

