Lafayette Leopards to play the Cornell Big Red on the road

Lafayette Leopards (1-2) at Cornell Big Red (2-1) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red…

Lafayette Leopards (1-2) at Cornell Big Red (2-1)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -8; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell squares off against Lafayette.

Cornell finished 22-8 overall a season ago while going 10-1 at home. The Big Red shot 48.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Lafayette finished 6-9 on the road and 11-21 overall a season ago. The Leopards averaged 13.2 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.