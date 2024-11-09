Lafayette Leopards set to play the La Salle Explorers Saturday

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at La Salle Explorers (1-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -7.5; over/under is…

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Lafayette.

La Salle went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Explorers averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

Lafayette finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Leopards averaged 62.8 points per game last season, 9.2 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from deep.

