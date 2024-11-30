La Salle puts home win streak on the line against Temple

Temple Owls (3-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-3) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle will try to…

Temple Owls (3-3) at La Salle Explorers (4-3)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Explorers face Temple.

The Explorers are 3-0 in home games. La Salle allows 63.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Owls are 2-1 on the road. Temple has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

La Salle is shooting 33.2% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is shooting 32.4% and averaging 11.7 points for the Explorers.

Tarriyonna Gary is shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

