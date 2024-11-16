La Salle plays Drexel following McKeithan’s 25-point game

La Salle Explorers (3-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-1) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -2.5; over/under is…

La Salle Explorers (3-0) at Drexel Dragons (2-1)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle visits Drexel after Corey McKeithan scored 25 points in La Salle’s 93-77 win against the Cornell Big Red.

Drexel went 20-12 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dragons averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

La Salle finished 7-13 in A-10 play and 3-10 on the road last season. The Explorers averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

