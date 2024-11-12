La Salle hosts Cornell following Fiegen’s 21-point game

Cornell Big Red (2-0) at La Salle Explorers (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under…

Cornell Big Red (2-0) at La Salle Explorers (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell visits La Salle after Jake Fiegen scored 21 points in Cornell’s 88-86 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

La Salle went 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Explorers shot 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Cornell went 22-8 overall with a 10-6 record on the road last season. The Big Red averaged 8.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.