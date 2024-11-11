La Salle hosts Cornell after Fiegen’s 21-point game

Cornell Big Red (2-0) at La Salle Explorers (2-0) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays La Salle…

Cornell Big Red (2-0) at La Salle Explorers (2-0)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell plays La Salle after Jake Fiegen scored 21 points in Cornell’s 88-86 victory over the Samford Bulldogs.

La Salle went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Explorers averaged 6.3 steals, 3.3 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

Cornell went 22-8 overall with a 10-6 record on the road a season ago. The Big Red gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

