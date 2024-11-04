La Salle hosts American to tip off season

American Eagles at La Salle Explorers Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -5.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM…

American Eagles at La Salle Explorers

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle begins the season at home against American.

La Salle finished 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Explorers averaged 11.2 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

American went 10-9 in Patriot League action and 8-9 on the road a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 68.0 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.