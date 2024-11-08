Live Radio
La Salle Explorers to take on the Lafayette Leopards Saturday

The Associated Press

November 8, 2024, 3:41 AM

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Lafayette.

La Salle went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Explorers shot 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Lafayette went 10-9 in Patriot League play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 13.2 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

