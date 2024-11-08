La Salle Explorers to take on the Lafayette Leopards Saturday

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at La Salle Explorers (1-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Lafayette. La…

Lafayette Leopards (0-1) at La Salle Explorers (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Lafayette.

La Salle went 16-17 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Explorers shot 43.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Lafayette went 10-9 in Patriot League play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Leopards averaged 13.2 assists per game on 23.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

