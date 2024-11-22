La Salle Explorers face the UIC Flames

UIC Flames (3-2) vs. La Salle Explorers (4-1) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -2.5;…

UIC Flames (3-2) vs. La Salle Explorers (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces UIC at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Explorers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. La Salle scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Flames have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. UIC is sixth in college basketball scoring 46.0 points per game in the paint led by Sasa Ciani averaging 10.0.

La Salle’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 25.0 more points per game (90.8) than La Salle gives up to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Ciani is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Flames.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.