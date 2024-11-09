La Salle earns 81-60 victory against Lafayette

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andres Marrero scored 18 points as La Salle beat Lafayette 81-60 on Saturday night. Marrero went 6…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Andres Marrero scored 18 points as La Salle beat Lafayette 81-60 on Saturday night.

Marrero went 6 of 15 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Explorers (2-0). Jahlil White scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Corey McKeithan shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Devin Hines led the Leopards (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points.

La Salle took the lead with 18:07 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Marrero led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 45-28 at the break. La Salle extended its lead to 62-38 during the second half, fueled by a 15-3 scoring run. Daeshon Shepherd scored a team-high seven points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.