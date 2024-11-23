La Salle defeats Stetson 92-77

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 27 points helped La Salle defeat Stetson 92-77 on Saturday. McKeithan also added…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Corey McKeithan’s 27 points helped La Salle defeat Stetson 92-77 on Saturday.

McKeithan also added five rebounds for the Explorers (5-2). Andres Marrero added 13 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds. Jahlil White had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Mehki finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Hatters (1-6). Abramo Canka added 14 points for Stetson. Jamie Phillips Jr. had 12 points and seven rebounds. The Hatters extended their losing streak to six in a row.

La Salle went on an 18-3 run to make it 69-48 with 11:22 left in the half. White scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

