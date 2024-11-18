Live Radio
Kyrell Shaw scores 31 as Maryland-Eastern Shore beats Gallaudet 113-58

The Associated Press

November 18, 2024, 9:26 PM

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kyrell Shaw scored 31 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Gallaudet 113-58 on Monday night for its first victory of the season.

Shaw went 11 of 20 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (1-4). Chris Flippin shot 7 of 10 from the field to add 16 points. Jose Cuello had 13 points and shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Bison were led by Jory Valencia, who recorded 13 points. Blessed Mbogo added 12 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

