Kyle Hayman scores 27 to lead Stephen F. Austin over UL Monroe 68-60

MONROE, La. (AP) — Kyle Hayman scored 27 points to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 68-60 victory over UL Monroe on Friday night.

Hayman shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line for the Lumberjacks (5-3). Myles Jenkins shot 5 for 10 and scored 11.

Jalen Bolden led the way for the Warhawks (3-6) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Tyreese Watson scored 14 and Makai Willis had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

