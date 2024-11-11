Kopp leads UMKC against No. 5 Iowa State after 22-point showing

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -27.5; over/under…

UMKC Kangaroos (2-0) at Iowa State Cyclones (1-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -27.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces No. 5 Iowa State after Anderson Kopp scored 22 points in UMKC’s 124-36 victory over the Kansas Christian.

Iowa State went 29-8 overall with an 18-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cyclones averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

UMKC went 16-16 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Kangaroos averaged 12.8 assists per game on 25.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.