Kochera scores 19, Davidson defeats William Peace 88-47

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Connor Kochera’s 19 points helped Davidson defeat William Peace 88-47 on Monday night.

Kochera had five rebounds for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Zach Laput had 13 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

The Pacers were led by Tyler Whitehurst, who posted 14 points. Michael Dulin added 11 points for William Peace.

