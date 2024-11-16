Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Kobe Newton scores 19…

Kobe Newton scores 19 to lead Wyoming past Utah Tech 86-69

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 11:46 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kobe Newton’s 19 points helped Wyoming defeat Utah Tech 86-69 on Saturday night.

Newton shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Cowboys (3-1). Jordan Nesbitt scored 12 points while going 3 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Obi Agbim scored 12.

The Trailblazers (1-3) were led in scoring by Tennessee Rainwater, who finished with 16 points. Utah Tech also got 14 points and two steals from Beon Riley. Noa Gonsalves had 13 points and two steals.

Wyoming took the lead with 9:30 left in the first half and never looked back.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up