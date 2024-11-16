Kobe Newton scores 19 to lead Wyoming past Utah Tech 86-69

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Kobe Newton’s 19 points helped Wyoming defeat Utah Tech 86-69 on Saturday night. Newton shot 6…

Newton shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Cowboys (3-1). Jordan Nesbitt scored 12 points while going 3 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Obi Agbim scored 12.

The Trailblazers (1-3) were led in scoring by Tennessee Rainwater, who finished with 16 points. Utah Tech also got 14 points and two steals from Beon Riley. Noa Gonsalves had 13 points and two steals.

Wyoming took the lead with 9:30 left in the first half and never looked back.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

