Kobe Johnson scores 12 to lead balanced attack in UCLA’s 80-47 victory over Cal State Fullerton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Johnson scored all 12 points in the first half to lead a balanced attack and UCLA cruised to an 80-47 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night.

Johnson made 4 of 8 shots from the floor and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (5-1). He added six rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. both scored 12 for UCLA. Backups Aday Mara and Trent Perry scored 10 apiece.

Keith Richard and reserve Davis Bynum totaled 10 points each for the Titans (1-5), who were coming off a 62-61 home win over Idaho State.

After a 39-25 advantage at halftime, UCLA pushed its lead above 20 at 48-27 on a layup by William Kyle III with 15:42 remaining. The Bruins led 70-39 on a Kyle tip-in at the 4-minute mark.

UCLA made half of its 60 shots overall, but just 6 of 18 from beyond the arc and 14 of 23 at the free-throw line.

Cal State Fullerton shot 28.8%, made 5 of 24 from distance and 12 of 13 at the foul line.

The Bruins outscored Fullerton 40-18 in the paint and turned 21 Titan turnovers into 27 points.

UCLA will host Southern Utah on Tuesday.

Cal State Fullerton stays on the road to play Pepperdine on Tuesday.

