Knox scores 19, Alabama State knocks off Omaha 85-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 19 points as Alabama State beat Omaha 85-67 on Friday night.

Knox shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Hornets (2-2). Micah Simpsom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Antonio Madlock shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Mavericks (2-4) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Lance Waddles added 11 points and six assists for Omaha.

