Knox scores 19, Alabama State knocks off Omaha 85-67

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 11:53 PM

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Amarr Knox scored 19 points as Alabama State beat Omaha 85-67 on Friday night.

Knox shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Hornets (2-2). Micah Simpsom scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Antonio Madlock shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Mavericks (2-4) were led in scoring by Marquel Sutton, who finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Lance Waddles added 11 points and six assists for Omaha.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

