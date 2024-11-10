Klesmit leads Wisconsin against Appalachian State after 26-point performance

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -12.5; over/under…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Appalachian State after Max Klesmit scored 26 points in Wisconsin’s 79-67 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

Wisconsin went 22-14 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

Appalachian State finished 8-5 on the road and 27-7 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 40.2 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

