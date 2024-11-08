Kiudulas leads VMI against Bellarmine after 27-point game

VMI Keydets (1-0) at Bellarmine Knights (0-1)
Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Bellarmine after Augustinas Kiudulas scored 27 points in VMI’s 103-54 win over the Washington (MD) Shoremen.
Bellarmine finished 8-23 overall a season ago while going 6-7 at home. The Knights averaged 69.5 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.
VMI went 1-18 in SoCon play and 0-15 on the road a season ago. The Keydets averaged 10.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
