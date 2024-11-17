Kitts scored 14 points in No. 1 South Carolina’s 42nd straight win, 95-44, over East Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a 95-44 win over East Carolina on Sunday for the Gamecocks’ 42nd straight victory.

MiLaysia Fulwiley and freshman Joyce Edwards added 12 points apiece as the Gamecocks (4-0) finished with five players in double figures on the way to their 61st consecutive home win.

All 12 players who hit the court scored for the Gamecocks. South Carolina opened a 13-0 lead and put away the Pirates (2-2).

As the lead grew, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley mixed and matched her players, twice even using a full, hockey-style line change to sub out all five Gamecocks on the court.

Amiya Joyner led East Carolina with 25 points, two shy of her career best, and had a game-best 10 boards.

Takeaways

East Carolina: The Pirates had no chance slowing down the Gamecocks, who shot 52.9% in the opening half (18 of 34) and outrebounded the Pirates 21-11. East Carolina coach Kim McNeill called several timeouts the first 20 minutes to regather her team, but nothing worked.

South Carolina: Staley once more played nearly everyone in its lineup to see which combinations to use when the challenges increase later month with games against No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 Iowa State.

Key moment

Ashlyn Watkins, who came in off the bench in the opening quarter, had two quick inside baskets to energize the crowd and put the Gamecocks ahead 13-0.

Key stat

South Carolina forced 10 first-quarter turnovers on the way to a 20-5 lead by the end of the period. East Carolina ended with 27 turnovers.

Up next

East Carolina plays Howard at home on Wednesday while South Carolina plays at Palmetto State rival Clemson on Wednesday night.

