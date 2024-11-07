Kinziger’s 20 lead Illinois State past North Dakota State 77-68

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger’s 20 points helped Illinois State defeat North Dakota State 77-68 on Thursday night. Kinziger…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Johnny Kinziger’s 20 points helped Illinois State defeat North Dakota State 77-68 on Thursday night.

Kinziger shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Redbirds (1-1). Ty Pence added 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Chase Walker finished 3 of 9 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Bison (1-1) were led by Jacari White, who posted 27 points. Tajavis Miller added 10 points for North Dakota State. Jacksen Moni had nine points, five assists and two blocks.

Illinois State led North Dakota State at the half, 42-31, with Kinziger (nine points) its high scorer before the break. Pence’s layup with 1:52 remaining in the second half gave Illinois State the lead for good at 68-66.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

