Kinziger leads Illinois State against Ohio after 20-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State takes on Ohio after Johnny Kinziger scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 77-68 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

Illinois State went 10-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Redbirds averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 14.7 bench points last season.

Ohio finished 14-6 in MAC play and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 70.0 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

