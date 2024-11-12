Kinziger leads Illinois State against Ohio after 20-point outing

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1) Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under…

Ohio Bobcats (1-1) at Illinois State Redbirds (1-1)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Ohio after Johnny Kinziger scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 77-68 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

Illinois State finished 10-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Redbirds averaged 5.6 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Ohio went 14-6 in MAC action and 5-7 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

