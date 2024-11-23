Kinziger and Illinois State knock off UAB 84-83

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 21 points including two free throws with five seconds left to…

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Johnny Kinziger scored 21 points including two free throws with five seconds left to lead Illinois State to an 84-83 win over UAB on Saturday.

Kinziger shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Redbirds (4-2). Chase Walker scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Ty Pence shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Alejandro finished with 19 points for the Blazers (3-4). UAB also got 18 points from Efrem Johnson. Yaxel Lendeborg also had 14 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

