Kino Lilly Jr. scores 26 to lead Brown to 76-58 victory over New Hampshire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kino Lilly Jr. scored 26 points as Brown beat New Hampshire 76-58 on Friday night.

Lilly shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 6 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line for the Bears (1-2). Landon Lewis added 11 points while going 4 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Aaron Cooley shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Sami Pissis led the way for the Wildcats (1-4) with 21 points. Anthony McComb III added 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

