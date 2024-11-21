Kingz leads Oregon State against Oregon after 22-point game

Oregon Ducks (4-0) at Oregon State Beavers (4-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under…

Oregon Ducks (4-0) at Oregon State Beavers (4-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts Oregon after Nate Kingz scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 70-51 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Oregon State finished 13-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Beavers averaged 11.1 assists per game on 24.1 made field goals last season.

Oregon finished 6-5 on the road and 24-12 overall a season ago. The Ducks gave up 72.3 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

