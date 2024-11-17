King’s 22 lead North Carolina Central past William & Mary 78-76 at Rock Hill Classic

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 78-76 victory against William & Mary…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Po’Boigh King had 22 points in North Carolina Central’s 78-76 victory against William & Mary on Saturday at the Rock Hill Classic.

King shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (1-4). Keishon Porter scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the foul line. Jaqai Murray shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

The Tribe (2-3) were led in scoring by Matteus Case, who finished with 19 points and four assists. Noah Collier added 18 points for William & Mary. Kyle Pulliam also recorded 15 points.

Porter put up 10 points in the first half for N.C. Central, who led 37-35 at halftime. King’s 15-point second half helped the Eagles finish off the two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

