King’s 18 lead Missouri State over UT Arlington 78-68

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Zaxton King’s 18 points helped Missouri State defeat UT Arlington 78-68 on Tuesday night. King shot…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Zaxton King’s 18 points helped Missouri State defeat UT Arlington 78-68 on Tuesday night.

King shot 5 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bears (3-1). Vincent Brady II scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jalen Hampton and Dez White both added 12 points and Hampton had 12 rebounds.

The Mavericks (2-3) were led by Jaxon Ellingsworth, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. Darius Burford added 14 points and nine rebounds for UT Arlington. Raysean Seamster also had 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.